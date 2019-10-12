Interstate burglary gang held in Cyberabad

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team along with the Madhapur police nabbed a four-member inter-state burglary gang here on Friday. The members of the gang who belong to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand were involved in 10 offences in four States including Telangana.

Officials said though the gang was active and committing offences since 2015, this was the first time they were being arrested. Police recovered gold and silver ornaments and two cars, all put together worth Rs 35 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Aditya Kumar (34), from Bulandshahr, UP, M Rajaura (47), from Dehradun, Surendra Kumar Sharma (63), from Saharanpur in UP and Pankaj Chowdary (32), from Bulandshahr in UP. Police said the gang stayed in luxury hotels while traveling from their hometowns to South Indian States.

“Rajaura searched for residential areas to be targeted in the hotel surroundings with the help of Google Maps,” said VC Sajjanar, Police Commissioner, Cyberabad, adding that they went to the targeted areas in cars. “They posed as prospective buyers of flats. If they found any locked houses, they broke into them and decamped with the valuables,” the Commissioner said, adding that they were involved in 10 burglaries in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

The task to nab the gang was handed over to the SOT who tracked their movements and nabbed them in Saharanpur in UP.

