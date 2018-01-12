Interstate transfer for 84 policemen from Telangana

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The State government has issued orders for interstate transfer of 84 local cadre police personnel on a mutual basis from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh and vice-versa.

The orders were issued subject to condition that they shall be assigned the last rank next to the last regular candidate in the new State and are not entitled to any travel and dearness allowance claims.

Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy has forwarded applications of some police constables, head constables, Armed Reserve police constables, reserve sub-inspectors and Armed Reserve sub-inspectors for their interstate transfers on mutual basis from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh government has given its consent in respect of 90 police personnel for the interstate transfer from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana on mutual basis. It further informed that the remaining applications received from Telangana were under examination.

The Telangana government has examined the proposals in consultation with the General Administration Department and decided to effect interstate transfers of the individuals who fulfilled the guidelines.