‘Intinta Innovator’ gets good response in Telangana

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: Nearly 220 innovations by people from various fields will be on display at the ‘Exhibition of Innovation’ or ‘Intinta Innovator’ being organised by the State government in all 33 districts of the State on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations on Thursday. They range from rural innovations to technological innovations, with six of these selected innovations being startups.

To encourage the culture of innovation in the State, the ‘Exhibition of Innovation’ is being organised providing an opportunity to innovators in the State to showcase their innovations in their home districts. Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) received around 500 applications, out of which 360 submissions qualified as innovations, and 220 got shortlisted. Though the programme was launched about a month ago, the inflow of submissions grew substantially in the past week, with larger number of short-listed innovations coming from Jagitial, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Khammam, Nirmal, Peddapalli and Hyderabad.

In a release, Principal Secretary for Information Technology Jayesh Ranjan said innovators from different fields, age groups, genders and qualifications will get the same platform to display their skills. “I urge citizens to visit these stalls in large numbers and click pictures with our iconic Intinta Innovator Home,” he said. Several innovators who recognised day-to-day problems, had identified sustainable solutions through their innovations.

TSIC chief innovation officer Phanindra Sama pointed out that people often think that innovators are highly educated scientists, but anyone can be an innovator by finding sustainable solutions to problems faced in their daily life. “We hope that this initiative will bust the myth that one needs to be highly educated to be an innovator, motivating every citizen of the State towards innovation,” he added.

