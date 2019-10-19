Into the lanes of Hyderabad, the city of Nawabs

By | Published: 8:32 pm 8:33 pm

Being a city of the Nawabs, Hyderabad is home to many heritage sites that are hidden in between today’s new and tall buildings. In our busy and routine life, we don’t even observe or even try to know the history behind these heritage sites. Bringing out the beautiful essence of these forgotten sites is this group called Hyderabad Trails, spearheaded by Gopal Krishna.

“I moved to Hyderabad in 2014 and wanted to explore the city. It started during the Ramzan of 2015 when we started the Ramzan night walks to experience the city. And, slowly, I realised that there are no heritage walks happening in the city back then. There is so much to explore and appreciate in the richness of heritage in the city and thus it started,” shares Gopal.

“Surprisingly, the very first walk we did saw a 100 person turn-up and the event went viral on social media and due to so much interest among people, we expanded the walk to every weekend,” adds Gopal.

In addition, the group also comes up with innovative themes like poetry walk in a historic location or sketching different parts of the city, storytelling about different experiences of the city, in order to curate walking experiences for the attendees.

On quizzing about his sources to these heritage sites and their history, the engineer-turned-filmmaker Gopal says, “Before we go to a site, we do a recce. We map out the neighbourhood; identify stories from that place, read books or online platforms for the history. Certain heritage sites’ history is readily available like that of Charminar, or Paigah tombs. But, there are other ‘not much known’ sites like sites in Shaikpet, whose history is not easily available.”

The group had celebrated Hyderabad week in the second week of October to commemorate the formation of Hyderabad which is assumed to be on October 9, 1591. “There was a record of the year when Hyderabad was founded but I was also looking for the date of foundation of the city which had no record anywhere even among historians. Then, I got to know about a book written by popular historian HK Sherwani. The book doesn’t give you a date but gives you a lunar position on that day. So, we did backtracking and landed on October 9. The date maybe wrong as well, but all I care about is that we have an opportunity to celebrate the birth of our city,” shares Gopal.

The group looks forward to celebrate the formation of Hyderabad henceforth every year in the second week of October when the whole city celebrates the birth of the city together where the culture, cuisine, art work and history about Hyderabad can be revived and continue to live among the coming generations.

