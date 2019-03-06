Into the wilderness

By | Published: 7:06 pm

If you have a taste for adventure and regularly venture into the wild, take part in the ‘Wild Edens Photography Contest’ by Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation as a part of its Wild Edens project. The contest will be held between March 1 and 10. Applications are open for all amateur and aspiring photographers from all over India. In order to participate in the competition, one should post their wildlife photographs on social media using the #WildEdensPhotography, #WildEdensSouthAsia hashtags.

Participants can upload up to three photographs in the following categories: wilderness landscape, birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians, insects and other invertebrates and underwater wonders. The photographs will not just show how talented the artists are, but hopefully inspire people to visit India and explore its wonders.

“Wildlife photography is a very challenging form of photography. It requires a lot of patience, hard work and dedication to capture the one shot that stands out. We are providing a platform to these budding wildlife photographers to showcase their photography skills and wildlife knowledge.

The Wild Edens is an ambitious project aimed at increasing public awareness of the environment, global warming, climate change and the threat it poses to ecosystems around the world. With this contest, we seek to raise awareness in the social media” said Andrey Shevlyakov, CEO Rosatom, South Asia.Some 70 entries will be shortlisted and judged by Elia Kabanov, editor, Metkere.com. The three winners of the contest will be announced on March 17, 2019.