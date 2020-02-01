Introducing kids to historical sites of Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:37 pm 4:38 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has a history that dates back almost 500 years. In these five centuries, the Qutab Shahi rulers, the Mughals, the Asaf Jahi Nizams, and the British have created an abundance of tangible history, dotting the city with numerous palaces, buildings, monuments, tombs, minarets, and fortresses.

To introduce the students to these historical sites, Delhi Public School Nacharam, Nadergul, and DPS Mahendra Hills (Feeder school of DPS Nacharam), in association with TV9, conducted the Heritage Walk on February 1 from Charminar to Falaknuma.

The walk was flagged off by Syed Sohail Quadri, Corporator – Pathergatti, comedian Bithiri Sathi, M Komaraiah, chairman, DPS, Jyothi Turaga, principal, DPS Nadergul, Sunita Rao, principal, DPS Nacharam, and Kiran Khanna, vice-principal.

Charminar became the cynosure on February 1 when a group of 3,000 exuberant students and parents came together for the 5 km walk, being conducted for the fourth successive year to bring awareness and protection of heritage sites in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Komaraiah, who was the brain behind this walk, highlighted the unity and diversity of Hyderabad and proudly said that Telangana and Hyderabad stand as examples of India’s rich cultural heritage.

Sohail Quadri spoke about the importance of heritage and unity, and taking up the Swachh Hyderabad initiation, and requested all the students’ parents and the gathering to ensure that the city is clean.

The passers by and the onlookers cheered at the children as a group of students made their 5 kms on skates. The pride of the walk was the 70-metre Indian National Flag which stood as a testimony to the spirit of freedom.

Other officials included Sarita and Robin Michael. The walk was successfully culminated when the children reached Falaknuma Palace, another popular heritage site in Hyderabad.

