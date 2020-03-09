Introduction of ‘Antharmathanam’ held in Mancherial

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Mancherial: Telangana Rachayitala Vedika, a forum of Telangana writers, organised an event and launched a book ‘Antharmathanam’ a compilation of 100 poems penned by the town’s renowned poetess and advocate Sher Bharati Murthy, here on Monday.

Reviewing the anthology, writer Itikyala Kishan opined that the literary work takes the responsibility of teaching morals to children and adults through poems. The book would be received by all sections of society and was going to remain as one of the best sellers. It will empower people. The language and expressions used by the poetess in the book were subtle.

The forum’s district president Thokala Rajesham, general secretary Nagavarma, prominent novelist Allam Rajaiah and NR Shyam, writers Gopagani Ravinder, Thotapalli Bhumanna, poets Neela Devi, Padmaja, Dasari Srinivas Goud, Alladi Srinivas, Ram Prasad, Peddi Bharat, P Satyanarayana, Santosh Kumar, Addicharla Sagar, and many others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter