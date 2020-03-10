Intruders slit woman’s throat, decamp with gold in Nizamabad

By | Published: 11:48 am

Nizamabad: In a macabre incident, a woman’s throat was slit and her toes severed by unidentified assailants , at her house in Arya Nagar area of Nizamabad city, on Monday night.

The victim was identified as Varalakshmi.

Her husband, Srinivas who returned home in the night noticed the blood splattered body in a chair and raised a hue and cry. What led to suspicion that the gruesome murder was committed by persons known to her was the presence of an Alsatian dog in the house.

Neighbours do not recall any barking by the dog leading to suspicion that known persons could be behind the sensational murder.

What added to the mystery were the telltale signs of some puja being conducted at the spot, but police do not yet rule out the possibility of it being a red herring. There were lemon, turmeric and mirchi powder next to the body.

Srinivas is into construction business and native of Prakasam district.

Nizamabad police commissioner karthikeya visited the spot. A canine squad was pressed into service. Clues team is trying to dust the place for any finger prints.

