Invent technologies with humanitarian aspects: Nirmal Collector to students

NIRMAL: Anthahpragnya-2020, a three-day cultural-technical and India’s biggest rural fest kick started on the campus of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) Basar on Friday.

Collector M Prashanti formally inaugurated the glittering event. She was joined by Vice Chancellor of Dr A Ashok. Theme of this edition is ‘spot and encourage rural tech innovators.’

Addressing the students and participants, Prashanti said, “When we talk of Globalisation we talk about smart cities but ignore villages. India lives in rural parts, which cannot afford to miss the development.” She urged engineering students to invent technologies with humanitarian aspects. She added that modern technology was changing the way we live. The Collector said that she would consider RGUKT as her prized possession. She informed that she was very proud to find this kind of prestigious institution in my district. She described students of the institution as a bunch of brainy and talented youth. She assured that innovations by the pupils would be readily accepted by the district administration.

Prashanti further assured Shekhar Babu of Transcend Adventure to extend support by the district administration to his activities. She sought him to set up the centre in Nirmal and to give top priority to students of the university whenever he organises expeditions to Mount Everest.

Both RGUKT and Transcend Adventure will soon enter into memorandum of understanding to explore adventure sports including mountaineering. Babu is conducting a recce in Nirmal district and Adilabad Districts in order to set up an adventure training centre. To his credit, he had helped 89 mountaineers to scale Mt Everest.

The festival hosts over 200 events such as Campus Farming competition, Robo Racing, Robo Soccer, Development of Ideal Villages, National Science Fair and others attracting nearly 50,000 people from nearby places and colleges. Over 300 prototype working models created by 4000 rural ignited minds from the RGUKT varsity are being showcased in the festival.

