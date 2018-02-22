Inventions for a cleaner lifestyle

By | Published: 12:42 am

Keeping in mind that necessity is the mother of invention, various innovations make it to the market every year. Therefore, there are many smart inventions that can help in securing a more hygienic and healthier lifestyle.

The next time you browse shopping sites or visit the supermarkets, look out for these tools.

Toothbrush sanitiser

We use toothbrush on a daily basis, but its hygiene is something we compromise on. Whether you are germ phobic or not, consider investing in a UV toothbrush sanitiser that comes with a starting price of Rs 1,000.

Mini vacuum

It’s not always convenient to carry the regular size vacuum around, so a mini vacuum that can come for Rs 700 onwards can save your energy.

Gas lob protector

It is difficult to maintain a clean stove all the time. In order to save time and make sure it’s clean, buy the gas lob protector which is reusable and comes for a reasonable price starting from Rs 1,200.

Robotic vacuum

This one comes for a price of not less than Rs 15,000 but it is efficient. It not only saves time, but it also is an essential gadget for people who have mobility issues, and it detects dirt with advance sensors.