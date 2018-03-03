Invest in realty in suburbs of Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Investing in residential properties in the suburbs has become quite common in Hyderabad and providing a host of options in this area is Gateway Infra, which is developing Vana Bhoomi plots and villas near Shankarpally. The real estate firm has been involved in various real estate projects in Hyderabad and Chennai since two decades and, according to its promoters, the company has trained real estate professionals with more than 15 years of experience, providing surety for the outcome of the client’s valuable money.

The Vanabhoomi plots and villas, built on 100-acre area, is a mega township facing Vikarabad State highway near Shaknarpally and has undergone over seven times appreciation in 12 years. The plots available in Vana Bhoomi are of 250 square yards, 500 square yards and 1,000 square yards size.

According to officials from Gateway Infra, apart from plots, there are villas that have round the clock security, a 30,000 square feet of clubhouse, drip irrigation facilities for greenery and a lot of greenery in addition to providing 12-years of maintenance. The advantage of buying these plots to clients is that they can enjoy the garden township built in already and has sandalwood plantations, fruit bearing trees and Malabar trees according to the square yards of plot.

For details: www.gatewayinfra.in