Invest in State, Jagan appeals to global investors

By | AP Bureau | Published: 9:01 pm

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has urged global investors to invest in the State and utilise all opportunities to provide 75 per cent of the jobs to locals.

Delivering the inaugural address at a ‘diplomatic outreach programme’

organised by the State Industries Department in association with the Union External Affairs Ministry here on Friday, which was attended by about 40 ambassadors and diplomats from 35 countries, the Chief Minister said that after assuming charge two months ago, his government had taken two decisions – one regarding the GO reserving 75 per cent jobs to locals in industries in the State and the other reviewing power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed by the previous government.

“What you find in the media is a one-sided version, I shall now explain the rationale to you to reassure you regarding our intent,” he said, and explained that his government would have to get land from locals to provide it to the industry and therefore it was not unreasonable on the part of locals to expect jobs. Or else, there would be unrest in the area. He also said if they could not find the right people locally, he would take up the required skill-development and provide them with skilled workforce. Each Lok Sabha Constituency would have a skill development centre and for highly technical jobs, they could take outsiders, he opined.

On the decision to review PPAs, Jagan said it had become unavoidable since the power distribution companies (discoms) had piled up arrears to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore making it unsustainable.

Although the State did not boast of a big city like Hyderabad or Bengaluru, efforts were on to upgrade the urban infrastructure in the existing towns. “We are planning metros in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, the two main cities, and will take all steps to improve infrastructure. We solicit your help in the endeavour,” he stated.

AP Industries Minister M Rajamohana Reddy and the Industries Secretary gave presentations on the potential of the State and the opportunities available.

