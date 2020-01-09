Investment Summit soon in J&K: Kishan Reddy

By | Published: 5:00 pm

Hyderabad: Elaborating on confidence building measures in Jammu and Kashmir, G Kishan Reddy, Minister of state for Home affairs, said that very soon an Investment Summit will be organised in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Investment took a backseat as people thought we will acquire their lands. So we have decided to limit our development plans to government lands. Many investors from rest of the country are ready to invest in that UT, not for profits but to develop the region,” he said. He was addressing a meet-the-press here on Thursday for the first time after taking over as the MOS Home Affairs.

He also said that NIA and other domestic intelligence agencies have been given extra teeth to declare those involve in terrorist activity as “international terrorist” like the United Nations and some other countries. “So far we were depending on other countries to brand our terrorists,” he said. He said that such branding will help the intelligence agencies to track them with the help of several external agencies.

Enlisting the measures taken up by the central government to bring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation Article 370, Kishan Reddy who is also in charge of the Union Territory along with Ladakh said that all the union ministers will start visiting the trouble torn territory starting from the month of February.

“For the first time in 30 years Kashmir witnessed elections for gram panchayat, taluk development councils and soon there will be elections for district development councils. Central government is working towards securing total peace. People are complaining about Internet , but the onus of keeping peace is on us so we took tough decisions. We will lift these restrictions one after another,” Kishan Reddy said.

He informed that curfew was lifted in 99% of the places and only few places have Section 144 in place, and all hospitals are working. “The arrested politicians will be released soon as militancy has come down. Soon the Lt Gov will take that decision,” he said. Adding that the Prime Minister declared a Rs 85,000 cr package for Jammu and Kashmir he recalled the comments of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of a bloodbath if section 144 is lifted. “Nothing like that has happened and the region is peaceful,” he said.

