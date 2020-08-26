Telangana continues to attract investments

By | Published: 12:37 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, Telangana State, especially Hyderabad, continues to show resilience and attract investments. In less than a month, investments totalling Rs 5,950 crore have poured into the State since July 25. More investments are expected over the next two months as several companies are holding talks with the State government seeking necessary land and other support in terms of infrastructure and incentives.

“Ever since the lockdown restrictions were eased, we have been holding talks with various companies which have evinced interest in setting up their units in the State. IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has been reaching out to several companies to restore their confidence amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” a senior official in Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) told Telangana Today.

Stating that the announcements made in the past one month have improved industry sentiments resulting in increased enquiries, the official said: “We are confident that investments totalling another Rs 5,000 crore will be realised over the next couple of months.” It all started with the launch of the greenfield manufacturing facility of Welspun Flooring Limited. The facility was established with an initial investment of Rs 1,100 crore and is likely to see an additional investment of Rs 900 crore in second phase, to increase its capacity to produce 40 million sq. mt of tiles annually.

Adjacent to this facility, Welspun Group is also establishing a manufacturing plant for an emerging business– Advanced Textiles, which will witness an investment of Rs 400 crore over two financial years. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the tiles facility and laid the foundation stone for the textile unit.

On August 11, Medtronic plc, the global leader in medical technology, announced its plans to invest Rs 1,200 crore in scaling up and expanding the current Research and Development (R&D) centre in Hyderabad into a state of the art engineering and innovation centre. This is the company’s largest R&D centre outside the US. The investment is planned over five years and is aimed at making Hyderabad the hub of medical devices in the country.

Yet another major investment was made by Hyderabad’s own Medha Servo Drives Private Limited. Rama Rao laid foundation stone for setting up the company’s rail coach factory at Kondakal village in the neighbouring Rangareddy district on August 13. The company will be investing Rs 1,000 crore in the factory which is expected to create about 1,000 direct and another 1,200 indirect jobs.

Gurgaon-based Ester Filmtech Limited announced its plans to establish a polyester film manufacturing facility in the State with a total investment of Rs 1,350 crore. The project is slated to create employment for about 800 people.

