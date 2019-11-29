Invincibles FC maintain unbeaten run

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:32 pm

Hyderabad: Invincibles FC continued their unbeaten run in the Hyderabad Football League, beating Team Zodiac and Sports Village FC.

However, Onslaught FC managed a draw against Invincibles FC, coming back from two goals down and keeping their playoff hopes alive. With eight wins and one draw, Invincibles lead the chart with 23 points, five points ahead of Zodiac.

Rampagers FC also managed a win from behind at home to stay in contention against a determined Team Blitz who were in the lead until the last few minutes even with a man down. In the goal scoring charts, Syed Yousuf and Syed Abid Razvi continued their red hot form with 11 goals and Shaik Umair topped the assists chart with 8 assists so far in the season.

