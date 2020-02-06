Invoking divine energy with dance

By | Published: 7:02 pm

As part of cultural activities, children of voluntary organisation performed Kuchipudi and folk dance under the guidance of Sailaja at Shilparamam on Sunday. Gananayaka, Brahmamokkate, Gayathri manthram, Shiva Tandava sthothram, Thilaana, Vande Maataram were performed in Kuchupudi style while Nallanchu Vatlu Cheera, Bonalu, Angan sitara were performed in folk dance style by Aswini, Lavnya, Bhavani, Sravanthi, Sathwika, Maha Lakshmi, Santosh and team.

The event at Mini Shilparamam in Uppal was Kandhula Kuchipudi Natyam Samyukta Niravvanam which witnessed Kuchipudi performances. The chief guest was BJ Anand Babu, superintendent of Central Tax department. The event kick-started with Shavarmati jilla’s Padvamati-Vinikka artists lighting the lamp.

Mashikavhana, Ganapati katha, Palukehbangaramainah, Pushpa jilla Namha Shavamathi, Govindha Govind, Dakshavathi shabbam, Brandhavana nilayam, Garuda gamana, Annapurna bhamakhalam were among the programmes performed by Rithika, Sahiti, Harshita among others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter