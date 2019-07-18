‘Invoking PD Act in petty cases not right’

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: A two judge Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, on Thursday, set aside the preventive detention order against K. Kishore Kumar Raju, of Hyderabad. The Special Government Pleader, Sharath Kumar informed the court that the petitioner was involved in vehicle-lifting, which had become a menace in the city. The Chief Justice had, on past occasions, questioned the peculiar practice of the State police in invoking the draconian Preventive Detention Act so frequently in petty matters, when there were other actions open to them.

The Chief Justice, speaking for the Bench, remarked that justice should not only be done, but also seen to be done. “It is the State’s constitutional duty to act justly, fairly and reasonably to retain and strengthen the public’s faith.

By frequently invoking draconian laws like Preventive Detention Act, it was eroding the people’s confidence in the government”, he added. “Using preventive detention in petty matters was akin to using the Brahmastra to hunt a bird”, Chief Justice Chauhan chided. Sharath Kumar informed the court that he would speak to the police officers about it and try to curtail the frequent invocation of such draconian laws.

Municipal polls

A two judge Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, on Thursday adjourned the case pertaining to discrepancies in the Municipal elections in Adilabad.

The Bench was dealing with a public interest writ petition filed by K. Anjukumar Reddy, of Adilabad. He sought an appropriate direction to declare the schedule for delimitation of municipality, schedule for publication of ward wise photo electoral rolls and the schedule for identification of ST, SC, BC and Women Votes, and the entire manner in which the pre-election process for Municipality Elections in the State as illegal, unconstitutional and in violation of the Telangana Municipalities Act.

The petitioner pointed out that the government should re-conduct the entire pre-election process in the manner prescribed under the Act. He pointed out to an earlier order of the court passed earlier this year that directed the government to complete the entire delimitation process within 109 days after which the State Election Commission was directed to complete the election process within 30 days.

Speaking for the Bench, the Chief Justice said that the court was surprised that a process requiring over 100 days to be completed, had been done by the State in less than 10 days. “Such wicked speed on part of the government suggested to the common man that something was rotten in the State, and resulted in an erosion of the public’s faith in the state’s ability to conduct free and fair elections. It did not behoove the government to act in such a hasty manner, especially since India is looked up to by other countries as a role model for democracy”. The State Election Commission informed the court that they had not taken any steps to conduct the elections yet, and would wait till the court disposes off the petition. The government was given time till Monday to present all details regarding the pre-election process completed so far.

Detention issue

A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, on Thursday, allowed against the detention of a person alleged to have killed a Scheduled Caste woman. The Bench was dealing with a petition filed by S. Kishan Rao of Karimnagar, against the detention order passed against his son S. Vamshidhar. He was arrested and was in custody for 90 days, and was granted bail after the police failed to file a charge sheet against him. Special Government Pleader Sharath Kumar informed the court that the reason for the delay in filing charge sheet was because the forensics report was not given in time. He also remarked that generally, the magistrates refuse to accept charge sheets, but that was not the case here.

Justice Shameem Akther objected to such stray and baseless accusations, and the Chief Justice remarked that the accused was preventively detained to cover for the police’s inability to file a charge sheet within the deadline of 90 days. The bench observed along the guidelines of the Apex Court that a solitary incident cannot be a ground for preventive detention, and allowed the present petition.