Involve citizens for plastic-free Siddipet, officials told

By | Published: 2:04 am

Siddipet: Siddipet Municipality Commissioner K Srinivas Reddy has asked resource persons and other municipal staff to involve residents in their endeavour to make Siddipet a plastic-free town soon.

Addressing a review meeting on Friday, Reddy called upon them to help in transforming Siddipet into a plastic-free town and a model for the rest of the State. He asked civic officials to take the slogan ‘Manam Marudam-Mana Pattananni Maruddam’ (Let’s change to transform the town) to the people.

Reddy also called upon the citizens to free their houses from plastic particularly single-use plastic bags and containers. The Commissioner appealed to the people to carry steel or other boxes to buy meat. He instructed the staff to spread awareness among the people on the need to segregate wet and dry garbage at the doorstep itself to ensure better recycling.

He urged the citizens to join hands to make Siddipet a clean and hygienic town. Asking them to draw inspiration from Swachh Bharat to make Siddipet a healthy town, Reddy said the administration can do little without the participation of the people.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.