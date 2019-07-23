Involve people for grand success of Haritha Haram: Jagadish tells officials

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Suryapet: Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday exhorted the officials to make afforestation programme Haritha Haram a grand success by making the people participate in the drive across the district.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting of Haritha Haram with village secretaries held at Suryapet, Jagadish Reddy said that the plantation of samplings used to be confined to mere papers in the State before the year 2014. But after the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao launched the plantation scheme Haritha Haram programme on a huge manner to increase the green cover in the State, said the lawmaker who declared Suryapet as Open Defecation Free District here.

Reminding that the forest coverage area was very less in erstwhile Nalgonda district, the Minister pointed out that Suryapet district, which was carved out from erstwhile Nalgonda district, had just 2.4 percent of forest area which is highlighting the pressing need to take up the afforestation in a large scale. People should also plant and grow trees in their agricultural lands in addition to the plantation programme taken up in the assigned and forest lands, he said.

The programme will definitely be a grand success in the district if all the elected representatives are involved in it, said the Minister, noting that the Village secretaries to play a key role in achieving the target of planting and protecting the saplings. In the past, the people of Suryapet used to suffer from drinking water problem. Now, the problem has been resolved by the TRS government by supplying safe drinking water to the entire district through Mission Bhagiratha project”, he maintained.

District Collector D Amoy Kumar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gujja Deepika Yugender, MLAs Gadari Kishore and Bollam Mallaiah Yadav also attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .