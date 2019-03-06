‘Need to involve people for Swachh Hyderabad’

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: A better society can only be created by keeping one’s surroundings clean, said Justice CV Ramulu, chairman of State-level committee, National Green Tribunal.

Inaugurating a workshop on achieving Swachh Hyderabad on Wednesday, Ramulu said Swachh Bharath was taken up like a movement, and for implementing it effectively citizens, government machinery and NGOs need to come on a single platform. He appreciated the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) efforts in implementing Swachh Bharath in Hyderabad.

GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore said it was not possible to implement a cleanliness drive just with the municipal administration, but has to be done with the involvement of people in residential areas and basthis. To bring about a change and involve them, GHMC introduced various awareness programmes, he said, adding that here should be a considerable change in urban behaviour.

He pointed out that with the efforts of NGOs in the last seven years, Indore achieved top position in Swachh Sarwekshan and instructed GHMC officials to implement this method like a movement and not as an experiment.