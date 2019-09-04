Involve people to make action plan a success: Niranjan

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has asked people’s representatives working in rural areas to ensure each person living in villages contributes at least one hour in ‘Shramadaan’ to ensure cleanliness, sanitation, hygiene and plantation campaigns in villages, so that the real ‘gram swarajya’ could be achieved in reality and not just as a mere formality.

During the orientation programme held in Wanaparthy on Wednesday for people’s representatives and government officials regarding the 30-day action plan being scheduled to be held across the district in all villages this year, he said that the campaign needs to be held just like Peddamma Panduga or Ganesh Chavithi festivals and that real perceptible development needs to happen at the end of the 30 days.

Pointing-out how viral fevers and vector-borne diseases were affecting the people living in rural areas, he urged people to collectively work towards driving out mosquitoes and preventing their spread by ensuring there was no water stagnation and overflowing drains in villages, which are the main causes of viral fevers and dangerous diseases like dengue.

He also said salaries for gram panchayat workers were increased to Rs 8,500 by the State government and that family members of the retired workers were also being hired in their place, so that the family’s livelihood could be protected.

He said that the government had given permission to gram panchayats to purchase lands for constructing graveyards and also to use the panchayat funds for covering old open wells by filling soil in them. He also asked the people’s representatives to encourage and seek help from NRIs from their villages to contribute to the development of their villages in some way or the other, which will yield great results.

Speaking about the green initiatives which people’s representatives could do in their villages, Niranjan Reddy reminded them that to set an example, he himself has planted 5000 saplings this year and asked the people’s representatives to do things which would make the people remember them forever.

Pointing-out that 1 lakh jute and paper bags were made available across the district, he said that time had come to slowly move away from using plastic bags and other single-use items.

“Just the ways we are particular about how clean are the clothes we wear and how good the food we eat, in a similar way we need to ensure our surroundings are clean. It is the responsibility of the people’s representatives to encourage people to be part of this 30-day effort. You need to rope-in women’s self-help groups to make this effort a big success,” he said.

District Collector Sweta Mohanty, ZP Chairperson Loknath Reddy, ZP Vice-Chairman Vaman Goud,joint-Collector Venugopal, District Officials, Panchayat Secretaries, Sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPPs, MPTCs and others attended the orientation programme.

Strive to plant two saplings each, Minister tells students

Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy has urged students of Wanaparthy to take up planting of saplings as a social movement and said every student should strive to plant at least two saplings and take care of them.

Addressing students of Government Boys’ Degree College in Wanaparthy town as part of the Haritha Haram plantation campaign on Wednesday, Niranjan Reddy said that farmers needed to plant saplings in their agricultural lands and those having own houses needed to grow fruit-bearing trees in open areas of their residences.

He also said that not only planting saplings, but also water conservation efforts needed to be stepped-up, as there was only 2.5 per cent water usable by humans in the world. As per the ever increasing population, there was an urgent need to maintain groundwater levels, which could be made possible by efforts like Mission Kakatiya, digging percolation tanks, soak-pits, boundary trenches, roof water harvesting structures and other watershed management practices in villages and towns.

