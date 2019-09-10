INX Media case: CBI to question Indrani Mukerjea in Byculla prison

By | Published: 12:40 pm

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday is scheduled to question Indrani Mukerjea, who recently turned approver against P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

The investigating agency will question her in the Byculla prison, where she is currently lodged in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora.

This comes a day after the agency filed an application before a special court in Mumbai to interrogate Mukerjea, which was subsequently allowed.

Mukerjea, the former head of the INX Media, had last year after giving confessional statement against Chidambaram and his son Karti, filed a petition seeking to become an approver in the case in a Delhi court.

Her plea was allowed by the court after the agency submitted that it has come across evidence in the form of conversations which only she was privy to, which would help consolidate the case.

Chidambaram, who is the prime accused in the case will be in judicial custody in Tihar jail till September 19.

The case pertains to cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.