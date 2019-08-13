IOA recognises TOA as official body

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: In a major boost to the sports fraternity in Telangana State, the Indian Olympic Association has recognised Telangana Olympic Association, under the leadership of AP Jitender Reddy, as the official body in the State.

In a meeting held at the Olympic Bhavan in LB Stadium on Tuesday, IOA joint secretary Namdev Shirgavonkar, who was also the IOA observer for the elections, announced the Arbitration Committee decision to grant the affiliation to the State unit. The district Olympic associations of Telangana State were all present in the meeting along with S Venugopal Chary, senior vice president of TOA, general secretary K Jaddishwar Yadav.

