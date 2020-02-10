IOB conducts free medical camp on Foundation Day in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Overseas Bank celebrated its 83rd Foundation Day here on Monday.

On the occasion, IOB Vanasthalipuram branch conducted a free medical health checkup camp at the branch in association with HDFC Ergo Health Insurance. The camp was organised under the support and guidance of chief regional manager N Ravichandran, regional office, Hyderabad and coordinated by IOB branch manager Somnath Sinhababu, assistant manager Prathap Singh and others.

A 6-member team of doctors from KIMS hospital and Maxvision Eye Super Specialty hospital conducted tests like blood sugar, blood pressure, eye test etc. Around 100 people attended the camp.

