IOCL top brass attend workshop in IIIT-Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:32 pm

Hyderabad: In order to help corporates and big organisation gain insights into the startup ecosystem and understand how corporate innovation programmes can be run, International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-H) organised a workshop. This was attended by 30 top brass officials from the Indian Oil Corporation’s corporate innovation council. The council led by Dr S S V Ramakumar, board member of IOCL and R&D director, was guided through the process of startup seeding, mentoring, acceleration and funding.

The workshop would help the leadership understand how corporate innovation programmes can be run, and how startups can be accelerated.

Among other things, the workshop also discussed how deeply technology and research-based startups can be seeded through co-innovation and open innovation models bringing corporate, research institute and startups together.

Speaking on the workshop, Ramakumar said, “The workshop was highly informative. We hope to be able to incorporate some of these learning into our startup initiative.”

Earlier in 2017, IOCL launched IndS_UP, a startup scheme with a revolving corpus fund of Rs 30 crore to promote promising startups and nurture an eco-system conducive for innovations in the domestic hydrocarbons sector. The first cohort of 11 startups was shortlisted through a nationwide sourcing and selection process and IIIT-H had shared its best practices and experiences, which helped IOCL structure its programme.

Prof P J Naryananan, director, IIIT-Hyderabad said, “IIIT-Hyderabad has several initiatives underway to connect research with industry. We’re trying to help with innovation that solves industry specific problems.”