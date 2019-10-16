iOS update brings new problems, fails to rectify old ones

By | Published: 9:42 am

Hyderabad: Although the latest iOS update – 13.1.2 was aimed at providing new features, Apple users do not seem satisfied with it. Apple’s support forum and its Twitter account have been receiving complaints from the users ever since the latest version of the software was rolled out.

While majority of the users complained about call drops, many complained about quick battery drain out and heating issues. A user on the company’s support forum complained: “After upgrade, phone is heating, battery draining, worst incoming calls doesn’t ring. What is the value of a ‘phone’ for if it doesn’t ring?” (Sic)

The reason behind these glitches is deemed to be the rush in which the tech giant had to roll the upgrade out following several complaints on critical security issues. However, the new upgrade seems to be facing the ire of users just as its predecessor 13.1 did, with no clarity being given on how quickly the issues will be resolved.

Some tech gurus suspect an introduction of various bugs which could have happened due to the newly introduced features of dark mode and swipe to type. Meanwhile complaints are pouring in as the update doesn’t rectify existing issues, besides bringing up more.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter