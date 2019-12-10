IP-based video surveillance launched at Begumpet railway station

By | Published: 3:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Begumpet railway station, one of the very few all-women crew railway stations in the country, has been provided with an Internet Protocol (IP) based Video Surveillance System by RailTel, a Miniratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways.

The VSS has been installed to strengthen the security at the station. The work has been done utilizing the Nirbhaya fund for ensuring better safety for women. A total of 20 IP-based closed circuit television cameras have been installed on the station premises keeping a tab on all the activities at station premises 24×7.

The CCTV cameras are connected through internet and live feeds are displayed on multiple screens at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) control room for monitoring. The Railway Board had entrusted RailTel with the work of providing IP-based VSS with video analytics and facial recognition system at stations of A1, A, B, C,D and E category, coaches of premium trains and suburban EMU coaches.

Talking about the new system, South Central Railway’s Secunderabad Divisional Railway Manager Anand Bhatia said security of passengers, especially women and children, was of top most priority. The new CCTV surveillance would help the SCR provide more proactive security.

Puneet Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel said: “This is an Internet Protocol based Video Surveillance system in which CCTV cameras are networked. This will enhance the safety and security of women passengers as well as the women crew of the Begumpet station who are on duty 24×7.”

The recording of the video feed form CCTV cameras will be stored for 30 days for playback, post event analysis and for investigation purposes. Important videos can be stored for longer duration.

