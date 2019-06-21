IPA pitches for water conservation in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Chennai is reeling under a severe water crisis and a few other metro cities in the country too are facing drinking water shortage. As of now Hyderabad is well placed, but it is time for Hyderabadis to save water and use it sparingly to ensure some water is left for the coming generations.

Though government and voluntary organisations are stressing on the need to save water, the efforts are not yielding the desired results. Pitching in with its expertise and social responsibility, the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) is taking up different initiatives to create awareness among people to conserve water through better plumbing techniques.

Among many initiatives, the IPA Hyderabad Chapter is in talks with various stakeholders to formulate a plan for diverting a minimum of 50 per cent of wastewater from the city to be utilized for construction projects. This will help in cutting down the need for fresh water for construction purposes, besides reducing the pressure on groundwater utility. Treated water can be used for curing purposes, flushing, gardening and other purposes.

Already, talks have been initiated with CREDAI, Hyderabad chapter and various other stakeholders to conduct a feasibility study and way forward to utilize at least fifty percent of waste water for construction projects in the city, said V Srinivas, ex-chairman of IPA Hyderabad Chapter.

There are apprehensions among many on the use of treated water for construction activities. This has to be cleared by maintaining the prescribed standards of treated water quality, he says.

Many mega projects are underway and many are coming up in Hyderabad and many are installing Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs). In a few cases, they are not being operated, citing financial constraints and lack of effective use. This needs to be addressed by linking the demand and supply scenario. Treated waste water from the domestic sector can be supplied to commercial establishments to use the same for operating air conditioners, explains Srinivas.

In Hyderabad, Silicon County, a gated community at Gachibowli is supplying treated water to a commercial structure opposite the community. There are a few such projects operational in the city. The Government in association with bodies like IPA can frame guidelines and make good utility of treated water, he points out.

“This will serve two purposes. The domestic sector can ensure optimum utility of treated water, while commercial entities are assured of the quality supplies, besides being cost effective,” says Srinivas.

This year, IPA intends to save at least 130 crore litres of water across the country. This target will be met by taking up a few initiatives and implementing them effectively with the support of all stakeholders, including citizens as it is their social responsibility, says Bhaskar Katragadda, National Executive Committee Member, Hyderabad Chapter.

To begin with, an extensive campaign and awareness has to be created on using water efficient fixtures. For example, an aerator, which is fixed to a tap, can help in saving nearly 80 per cent of water. It will cut down the water flow and reduces the water quantity, explains.

IPA is also working with community organisations and resident welfare associations on the need to adopt better implementation practices like installing water meters. This will help in checking the water consumption and identifying the reasons for excess utility and taking action accordingly, he adds.