IPASE question papers go missing from police station in Warangal

Warangal Urban/Hyderabad: In a rare occurrence, two trunks containing questions papers of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) went missing from the Mills Colony police station in Warangal Urban.

Though the issue was noticed by officials three days ago, it came into light only on Wednesday, prompting authorities concerned to conduct an enquiry. Now the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), which conducts IPASE, decided to print and supply new sets of question papers across Telangana.

According to police sources, BIE stored a total of 13 sealed boxes containing the question papers at the police station. But, two of them went missing much to the surprise and shock of the officials. Following this, the officials conducted search operations for the boxes at the police station and at District Common Examination Board (DCEB), Warangal, but they could not find them. A police complaint was lodged by a Board official over the missing trunks.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Central Zone DCP Kothapally Narasimha said a case was registered following a complaint from an official of the Board and appointed Warangal ACP Narasaiah as the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case.

Meanwhile, the Board admitted that the trunks containing the question papers of the 8th and 10th day of IPASE went missing from a police station in Warangal district. In a statement issued here, it said a new set of question papers pertaining to those two days would be supplied for IPASE, which is slated to be held from June 7 across the State. It asked students not to worry about the supplementary examinations.

A total 4,63,236 students, including first and second years, were registered for the exams. As many as 857 test centres were constituted and 15,045 invigilators would be deployed.

