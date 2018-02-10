IPE biz quiz in Hyderabad on Feb 22

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Institute of Public Enterprise will organise State Inter College Level Business Quiz Competition IPE BIZ Quest’18 for final year students of Telangana pursuing undergraduate and engineering courses on its Shamirpet campus on February 22. The overall individual winners would be recognised as champion teams and cash prizes would be awarded to the winners, according to a press release.

The best college team award and a special prize for the best-performing girls team are amongst other awards. For details, interested students can contact Ph 9948416151/9849181930 or write at bizquest@ipeindia.org/shahmsc@ipeindia.org.