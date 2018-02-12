IPE to organise ‘Startupedia’ 18

By | Published: 12:20 am 5:46 pm

Hyderabad: Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) is organising a ‘Startupedia’18 – The 5th National Level Startup Pitch’ on February 15 and 16 at IPE, Hyderabad.

It is a 37-hour fully mentored Startup event and is being organised in association with TiE Hyderabad, Hyderabad Angels, Yourstory, ChaturIdeas, WhataStory, CLOwork, NEN, Frapp, Stumagz and Elyuxen.

Startupedia is committed to provide a forum to the working professionals, Startup enthusiasts and students from various Undergraduate Institutions and B-Schools from all over India to showcase their innovative ideas, be mentored and launch their business plans, before an eminent jury constituting Industry captains and Investors.

For more information visit us @ www.startupedia.ipeindia.org or call – 8309547127.