IPE Programme on Labour Legislation Compliance on OU Campus

By | Published: 3:50 pm 3:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) is organizing a two-day Management Development Programme (MDP) on “Labour Legislation Compliance” from November 21 at its premises on Osmania University Campus.

MDP is aimed to orient participants with the relevance of labour laws and fundamentals of labour law compliance management. Registrations are invited from senior managers, professionals, consultants and persons interested in academics. The programme will include a blend of theoretical and practical know-how. Participants will obtain a Certificate of Participation upon successful completion of training programme. Residential accommodation will be provided to outstation participants on a first-come-first-serve basis.

For further details can be obtained from Dr. Deepti Chandra, Programme Director at [email protected] or call on + (91) 7093134074.

