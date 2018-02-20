IPE to conduct BIZ Quest on Feb 22

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) is organising State Inter College Level Business Quiz Competition IPE BIZ Quest’18 for final year students of undergraduates courses in degree and engineering in the State on February 22 at its Shamirpet campus, a press release said.

Overall individual winners will be recognised as champion teams and cash prizes will be awarded to the winning teams. Best college team award and a special prize for the best performing girls’ team are amongst other awards. For further details, contact Dheeraj (Ph: 9948416151), Vamshi (Ph: 9849181930) or write to bizquest@ipeindia.org.