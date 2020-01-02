IPE to organise annual event on Jan 3, 4 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) is organising its annual event Sanskriti and Startupedia on January 3 and 4 at its Shamirpet campus, Hyderabad.

In line with the main theme “Excellence Personified”, the event offers an opportunity for excellence by bringing together the management students, working professionals, industrialists, policy makers and practitioners on the same platform. The Event will be inaugurated by K Madhava Rao, IAS (Retd), president, BoG, IPE and Ram Jaladurgam, L&D Head, Hetero Drugs Limited. For more details contact Dr K V Anantha Kumar ([email protected] / 9491159906) and Dr Prarthana Kumar ([email protected] / 9000181276).

