IPE to organise Faculty Development Programme in Osmania University

By | Published: 4:51 pm

Hyderabad: Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad is organizing AICTE sponsored six-day FDP on “Understanding Financial Accounting and Financial Statements in the Light of Companies Amendment Act 2016” from November 4 to 9 at its premises in Osmania University Campus, Hyderabad.

The programme is aimed to enhance teaching skills of the faculty in the preparation, analysis and interpretation of financial statements and registrations are invited from academicians and research Scholars. The FDP is conducted for free and is also considered under Career Advancement Scheme. Outstation participants are eligible for TA as per AICTE norms.

Residential accommodation will be provided to outstation participants on first come first serve basis, on request as per the norms of AICTE, a press release said. Further details can be had from Dr K V Ramesh, Programme Coordinator at [email protected] or Ph.9885933922.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter