IPF, 2019 to be held in Hyderabad from Sept 19 to Oct 20

Hyderabad: Indian Photography Festival (IPF), 2019, known to be South Asia’s leading Photography Festival is back with a bang.

It will be held in Hyderabad from September 19 to October 20. This is the biggest ever photography festival to rope in some of the world’s renowned names in the photography industry.

This time, National Geographic, the 131 years old global non-profit organization committed to exploring and protecting our planet, presents the 5th edition of the festival as the presenting partner.

The festival is supported by the Department of Tourism, government of Telangana in collaboration with Light craft Foundation.

The National Geographic funds hundreds of research and conservation projects around the world each year and inspires new generations through its education initiatives and resources. It is a proud moment for Indian photography festival grown so big to get associated with a global entity like National Geographic.

It will be held at State Gallery of Art Hyderabad and multiple venues in the city. Photographers from well over ·so+ Countries including the US, UK, Australia, Finland, New Zealand, Sweden, Hong Kong, Japan, Spain, Greece, Italy and Japan are expected to participate in the photo festival.

The festival has already placed Hyderabad on the map of the international photography scene inline with the other major cities of the world like New York, London, Paris,Tokyo, Auckland & Sydney which have established festivals and the 2019th edition will give more exposure to Telangana.