iPhone 11 Pro Max grips Indian celebrities, Insta on fire

New Delhi: As People thronged Apple stores across the country to grab the new iPhone 11, celebrities also made a beeline, especially for the high-end iPhone 11 Pro Max as well as Apple Watch Series 5 flaunting their selfies with new Apple devices on Facebook-owned Instagram.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene to Virendra Sehwag Instagram was abuzz with their images shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) costs Rs 109,900 in India while iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB) is available for Rs 123,900 on Amazon.in.

Shah Rukh who has a following on 18.4 million on Instagram posted a selfie with iPhone 11 Pro Max, saying “can’t wait to shoot on iPhone 11 Pro Max… spoilt for choice… wow 3 camera set up. What next?”

Abhishek posted a picture of his father and superstar Amitabh bachchan taken on iPhone 11 Pro Max. “Tiger! Tiger! Tiger “shotoniphone11promax”.

Filmmaker and Producer Karan Johar who has 9.6 million followers on Instagram also posted a selfie with the device.

Madhuri posted a picture with her iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 5: “Cannot wait to use this beauty iPhone 11 Pro Max & this amazing @apple watch series 5”.

Sonam Kapoor posted a “Slofie” for her fans, saying the Ultra Wide function is “incredible” and Night Mode, Portrait Mode and QuickTake are “favourite” features to help improve her “social media game.”

Sehwag also posted a selfie on Instagram with his iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Others who joined the iPhone selfie party were actors Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Ishaan Khatter, producer and designer Gauri Khan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra, among others.

The triple-camera system on iPhone 11 Pro Max takes Portrait mode to a new level with the ability to choose Wide and Telephoto framing, enabling Portrait mode with a wider field of view, great for taking portraits of multiple people.

Next-generation Smart HDR uses advanced Machine Learning to recognize subjects in the frame and intelligently relight them for more natural-looking images with greater detail, according to Apple.

While the new “True Tone” flash is over 30 per cent brighter. Deep Fusion (which is now available) is a new image processing system enabled by the Neural Engine of A13 Bionic chip.

Deep Fusion uses advanced machine learning to do pixel-by-pixel processing of photos, optimizing for texture, details and noise in every part of the photo.

The new TrueDepth sensor introduces a new 12MP camera with a wider field of view to capture selfies, and next-generation “Smart HDR” enables more natural-looking photos.