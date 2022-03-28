iPhone 14 Pro to feature larger camera bump due to new 48MP sensor

San Francisco: Apple’s upcoming smartphone iPhone 14 Pro as well as 14 Pro Max are expected to feature a more prominent camera bump and a thicker overall design due to the all-new 48MP wide camera systems.

According to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the main reason for the larger and more prominent camera bump is due to upgrading the rear camera to 48MP, reports MacRumors.

He added that the diagonal length of the iPhone’s contact image sensor (CIS) is set to increase by to 25 to 35 per cent with the jump to 48MP.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max will measure 77.58 mm in width, slightly smaller than the iPhone 13 Pro Max at 78.1 mm. The iPhone 14 Pro Max will be nearly identical to the iPhone 13 Pro Max in height, measuring at 160.7 mm compared to 160.8 mm.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max will measure 7.85 mm, slightly thicker than the current high-end iPhone, which measures just 7.65 mm.

Apple’s upcoming smartphone iPhone 14 Pro as well as 14 Pro Max are likely to feature a bigger hole-punch that will house the Face ID elements and a second hole for the selfie camera.

Display analyst Ross Young believes that Apple will expand it to the entire iPhone 15 lineup in 2023, bringing the updated look to even the lower-cost iPhone 15 options. As per Young, there is a chance the pill and holes could get smaller in 2023.

Meanwhile, 2022 Pro models would come with a big camera upgrade. Current Pro iPhones ship with a 12MP camera on board.

However, iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 48MP camera. Apple has reportedly advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September this year.

It is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than some iPhone 15 models as originally rumoured.

It is also said that there will be support for two eSIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance.