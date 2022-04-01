iPhones 14 to miss under-display fingerprint sensor: Report

San Francisco: Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series in or around September and a new report claims that the upcoming series is not going to ship with the speculated Touch ID support.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone maker may be unable to meet up with the periscope camera technology before 2023. The fingerprint technology will come likely in 2025, reports GizmoChina.

At the same time, only the iPhone 14 Pro models will have the “A16” chip, while the standard iPhone 14 models will retain the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will get the A16 chip, while the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will retain the same A15 chip from the iPhone 13 series, reports MacRumors.

Kuo believes all models will have 6GB of memory, the Pro models will use LPDDR5 and the non-Pro will use LPDDR 4X.

The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will feature both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display. The hole is believed to be for the Face ID dot projector, while the pill-shaped cutout will supposedly house the front camera as well as Face ID infrared camera at a minimum.

The Pro models would come with a big camera upgrade.

Current Pro iPhones ship with a 12MP camera on board. However, iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 48MP camera.