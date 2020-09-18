Keen to discover, fund women entrepreneurs, says Villgro, CEO Ramanujam

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: In a bid to boost the growing culture of social entrepreneurship in Hyderabad and other cities of India, Villgro has announced the fourth edition of its annual social startup discovery platform – iPitch. The platform brings together the country’s top incubators and impact investors to gain access to innovative and impactful startups. Social entrepreneurs will benefit from a unified platform for funding, incubation, and mentorship through a single application form.

The funding partners of iPitch will invest in startups from prototype to revenue stage in various sectors such as agriculture, livelihood and job creation, healthcare, sheltertech and clean energy. iPitch this year is keen to discover and fund women entrepreneurs. Each of the selected enterprises will receive funding up to Rs 2 crore, in the form of various types of financial instruments such as grants, equity funding, and debt funding. The partners this year are Upaya Social Ventures, Beyond Capital Fund, Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter: Habitat for Humanity, Shell Foundation and Caspian Debt.

Villgro Innovations Foundation, CEO Srinivas Ramanujam said, “At Villgro, we have always been committed to supporting startups that are creating innovative, impactful and scalable solutions to pressing social problems, and we will continue to support them through platforms such as iPitch.” Over the last three years, iPitch received over 3,400 applications, funded 23 startups and deployed around Rs 7.44 crore in funding.

The call for applications for this year’s iPitch opened on September 1, and shortlisted applicants will be informed by the end of October. The final list of startups being funded will be announced in March next year. The last date to apply is September 30.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .