IPL 2020: Big time cricket carnival to begin from Saturday

Hyderabad: Like it or not but one cannot ignore it. This is the one and only cricket carnival that grabs the world’s attention. The IPL show must go on. The much-awaited cash-rich cricket tournament gets underway at Abu Dhabi on Saturday when defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in the 7.30 pm (IST) show. As Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli says they are playing for a bigger reason and it is basically to bring smiles on people’s faces, particularly those who face tough times during the pandemic. It will keep the public indoors and there will be some entertainment in the form of IPL. The final is slated for November 10.

Welcome to 2020 delayed IPL-13. Of course there will be no customary glitz and glamour. There will be no cheerleaders too. Being shifted to the UAE because of the lockdown and to be played in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, the IPL extravaganza will happen in a controlled environment. The eight teams have been in strict bio-secure `bubble’ since their arrival in the UAE.

In a first and, which is a common feature in Covid-19 period where all the sports events are conducted in closed door stadiums, the IPL-13 will be played without spectators. Being slotted in the prime time, Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian captain and the president of BCCI, even expects the highest rating of IPL this season. “There is a positive in everything,’’ he said.

Kohli admitted that crowds are an amazing part of the game. “But this time, that’s not what we’re playing for. “Acceptance is the biggest change I’ve experienced. Even in this bubble, when we spoke for the first time, we discussed the need to be appreciative of what we have. It’s easy to think of what we can’t do, but all of us have become relaxed. If people aren’t, they’ll be sad or upset. I don’t see any of that. Also there is no desperation of any kind in the ground. The biggest learning has been to become more accepting and appreciative of things around us,’’ he said.

It is an unprecedented time and BCCI had to take this drastic measure of playing in the UAE as a lot of money is at stake. With the T20 World Cup, originally scheduled to be held in Australia postponed, this window came as a handy to BCCI. The only common feature of the tournaments of the past will be the heat factor. Usually when the IPL is held in April-May in India, the temperatures hover around 40 and 42 degrees, but it will be hotter in the UAE. This will be a big challenge for the players and the teams.

Much before the tournament started, the BCCI had to face a few hurdles when two CSK players along with a few support staff members tested positive for the coronavirus but that is over. The BCCI has thereafter ensured strict safety protocols and about 20,000 coronavirus tests will be carried out during the long tournament.

As the umpire say lets us play at 7.30 pm (IST) on Saturday, it will signal the start of the IPL in a new avatar. It will be testing times but nevertheless it is show time in the UAE.

