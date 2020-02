IPL 2020 from March 29

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the schedule for the upcoming season of the league on Saturday.

The defending champions Mumbai Indians will kickstart the IPL 2020 and will take on Chennai Super Kings in a rematch of last year’s final at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The league phase ends on May 17 – stretching 50 days this season as compared to 44 previously – with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Mumbai at home. The schedule of the knockouts is yet to be announced.

Schedule

March 29: MI vs CSK at Mumbai

March 30: DC vs KXIP at Delhi

March 31: RCB vs KKR at Bengaluru

April 1: SRH vs MI at Hyderabad

April 2: CSK vs RR at Chennai

April 3: KKR vs DC at Kolkata

April 4: KXIP vs SRH at Mohali

April 5: MI vs RCB at Mumbai

RR vs DC at Jaipur/Guwahati

April 6: KKR vs CSK at Kolkata

April 7: RCB vs SRH at Bengaluru

April 8: KXIP vs MI at Mohali

Aprl 9: RR vs KKR at Jaipur/Guwahati

April 10: DC vs RCB at Delhi

April 11: CSK vs KXIP at Chennai

April 12: SRH vs RR at Hyderabad

KKR vs MI at Kolkati

April 13: DC vs CSK at Delhi

April 14: KXIP vs RCB at Mohali

April 15: MI vs RR at Mumbai

April 16: SRH vs KKR at Hyderabad

April 17: KXIP vs CSK at Mohali

Aptil 18: RCB vs RR at Bengaluru

April 19: DC vs KKR at Delhi

CSK vs SRH at Chennai

April 20: MI vs KXIP at Mumbai

Apri; 21: RR vs SRH at Jaipur

April 22: RCB vs DC at Bengaluru

April 23: KKR vs KXIP at Kolkata

April 24: CSK vs MI at Chennai

April 25: RR vs RCB at Jaipur

April 26: KXIP vs KKR at Mohali

SRH vs DC at Hyderabad

April 27: CSK vs RCB at Chennai

April 28: MI vs KKR at Mumbai

April 29: RR vs KXIP at Jaipur

April 30: SRH vs CSK at Hyderabad

May 1: MI vs DC at Mumbai

May 2: KKR vs RR at Kolkata

May 3: RCB vs KXIP at Bengaluru

May 4: DC vs SRH at Delhi

May 4: RR vs CSK at Jaipur

May 5: SRH vs RCB at Hyderabad

May 6: DC vs MI at Delhi

May 7: CSK vs KKR at Chennai

May 8: KXIP vs RR at Mohali

May 9: MI vs SRH at Mumbai

May 10: CSK vs DC at Chennai

KKR vs RCB at Kolkata

May 11: RR vs MI at Jaipur

May 12: SRH vs KXIP at Hyderabad

May 13: DC vs RR at Delhi

May 14: RCB vs CSK at Bengaluru

May 15: KKR vs SRH at Kolkata

May 16: KXIP vs DC at Mohali

May 17: RCB vs MI at Bengaluru

