IPL betting racket busted, 13 held in Mancherial

Mancherial: Sleuths of Ramagundam Commissionerate’s Task Force and local policemen jointly busted a cricket betting racket and arrested 13 persons mostly financiers and businessmen on Saturday.

The gang actively took part in the crime during the current edition of Indian Premier League. As many as 20 mobile phones, two laptops and Rs 1.08 lakh were seized from the punters. Two more punters are still at large.

The accused were identified as Kasu Praveen, Katta Santosh, Bolishetti Sridhar, Appula Sudhakar Reddy, Kasu Tirupathi, Akula Jagan, Gurrala Sathireddy, Gudikoppula Mahesh and Sunchu Suresh. They were all financiers. All natives of Luxettipet and Dandepalli mandal.

The other accused were identified as Gudelli Sridhar, Maheshwari Aravind and Mukti Ramesh, all businessmen belonging to Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district. Chinthavena Anila and Adimulam Srikath from Godavarikhani are absconding. Another 20 people from Godavarikhani, Mancherial, Hajipur and Dandepalli were counselled by police in presence of their parents for indulging in the offence.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Sathyanarayana said the punters were using a code language and registering mobile phone numbers of potential players. They target gullible youngsters and earn huge amounts by operating the betting racket.

He said the menace was ruining lives of poor families. A youngster sold gold ornaments of his family to take part in the betting. Some others sold their bikes for investing in the crime. Parents were unable to control them as they were addicted to betting.

The IPS officer cautioned people saying that stern action would be taken against those who indulge in betting and police officials would be suspended if they back up the punters. Sleuths of Special Branch would focus on the police extending support to the offenders and Preventive Detention Act would be invoked against them.

He added that a search had been launched for nabbing the bookies and kingpins from Maharashtra, Nizamabad and Hyderabad.

