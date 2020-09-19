IPL captaincy will help KL Rahul, predicts Sunil Gavaskar

Rahul has been appointed as the captain of the Kings XI Punjab this season brought in Anil Kumble as their coach.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:50 am

Hyderabad: Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar said that a good IPL season will help KL Rahul in his stint with Team India and that can help him become vice captain in the future.

Rahul has been appointed as the captain of the Kings XI Punjab this season brought in Anil Kumble as their coach. Speaking about the challenge, Gavaskar said, “There is a great chance for KL Rahul to show that he can score runs when given the responsibility. Secondly, he can show that he is capable of captaining a side and how he moulds his team and extracts effort. If he does that well he can even go on to become the vice-captain of the Indian team.”

“There are still players in the Indian team like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. But going forward, he can be an option for the selection committee and can also become India’s future captain. So this can be a huge tournament for KL Rahul as a skipper,” added the Indian legend.

