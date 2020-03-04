IPL faces coronavirus threat?

By | Published: 12:13 am 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: Although it is in early stages, but the dreaded coronavirus, if it spreads its tentacles in the country, could be a threat to the forthcoming lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL). The 13th edition begins from March 29 when defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai.

The next few weeks are very important and BCCI would be keeping their fingers crossed. India already hosted the Asian Wrestling Championship in New Delhi after the break of COVID-19 but the Chinese wrestlers were denied visas. The next big challenge for India will come when the Badminton Association of India (BAI) will conduct the India Open at the indoor Indira Gandhi International Stadium from March 24 to 29 in New Delhi.

Incidentally, the Government of India has sent a questionnaire to the Badminton Association of India (BAI), seeking clarity on health status of the Chinese shuttlers. World No 1 Chen Yufei, world number eight He Bingjiao and former All England champion Shi Yu Qi are some of the stars of the 60-plus Chinese squad who are expected to compete.

Although, there will be no South East Asian players in IPL, it is the bustling crowd that could pose a problem. The IPL, one of the richest and most popular cricket tournaments of the world, attracts huge crowds (over 25,000) at different venues of the country. This would be one of the major areas of concern as it will be difficult for organisers to screen each of the spectators while entering the venue. But a BCCI spokesman said they will take adequate measures and will be in consultation with the Government of India on this issue.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first match at home will be on April 1 when they play Mumbai Indians. But the immediate challenge for BCCI would be when India and South Africa play three one-day matches from March 12.

