IPL fan? Watch ‘Viru Ki Baithak’ on Facebook Watch, IGTV

By | Published: 6:29 pm

New Delhi: The social networking giant Facebook on Friday announced “Viru ki Baithak” show on Facebook Watch and Instagram’s IGTV, featuring former Indian opener Virender Sehwag to share his views on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The daily combines Sehwag’s cricketing expertise with his witty, inimitable style to present the viewers with a unique, fun experience centred on the exciting happenings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Viru Ki Baithak on Facebook Watch is aimed at connecting and engaging cricket fans around their favorite cricket moment of the year- IPL,” Sehwag said in a statement.

“I hope I can entertain and help the audience see the lighter side of the game as the season progresses,” he added.

The daily episodes capture the essence of the tournament and gives viewers an overview on what to expect from the cricketing extravaganza and an opportunity to engage with him.

Fans can catch ‘Viru ki Baithak’ by tuning in to the Official Facebook page and Instagram handle of Virender Sehwag every morning.

Earlier this week, Audible which is an Amazon company announced a new show by veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle where he will share concise five-minute match highlights from the ongoing IPL 13 tournament.

The show called ‘What a Match!’ is available free of cost on all Audible apps and Amazon Echo and Alexa-enabled devices in India.