IPL finale: Spectators make enough noise in Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:34 pm

Hyderabad: The usual fanfare, which is associated with any opening or closing ceremony, was missing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. The mega IPL final, between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, got off a low-key affair. A red carpet was rolled in as the Mumbai Indian openers and Chennai Super Kings fielders trooped into the field along with the two umpires -Ian Gould (England) and Nitin Menon.

There was no opening ceremony on March 23 at Chennai. The money which was to be spent for the opening ceremony was donated to the martyred jawans in the Pulwama attacks.

There was good attendance of 29,817 at the stadium at the start of the match but it was noisy enough to make the legend Sachin Tendulkar happy. “Truly incredible IPL 2019. Never seen an IPL game this season where the stands weren’t full. The IPL is contagious. The crowd and players complement each other,’’ he said.

There was a sea of No. 7 Dhoni jersey at the stadium. There was also good number of No 45 shirt of Mumbai Indians (Rohit Sharma). “We are great fans of Dhoni. We were disappointed when he did not play the league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. But today being the final, we were sure that he would play. He is a legend,’’ said A Suresh.

There were long queues to enter the stadium. “I’m standing for more than one hour in the queue. It is moving very slowly,’’ moaned another fan.

In attendance at the stadium were the top brass of BCCI. Acting president CK Khanna and other officials were present for the final.

