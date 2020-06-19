IPL GC to review sponsorship deals in aftermath of Galwan clash

By | Published: 12:45 am

New Delhi: With an eye on the clash between India and China in the Galwan Valley, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to call for an IPL Governing Council meeting to discuss sponsorship deals. For those unaware, VIVO is the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote: “Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL’s various sponsorship deals.”

Twenty Indian Army men, including officers, were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Earlier, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings suspended one of its team doctors following his tweet on the Galwan clash which was “in bad taste”.

Reportedly, Madhu Thottappillil had on Tuesday tweeted from his official handle: “Just curious if the coffins will come back with a ”PM Cares” sticker on them?”

The tweet did not go well with the Chennai-based franchise. “The Chennai Super Kings management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor,” CSK said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the management and in bad taste,” the franchise added.

The PM-CARES or the Prime Ministers Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was formed on March 27 this year, three days into the lockdown, and is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 11,000 lives in the country till date.

