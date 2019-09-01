IPR: Awareness programme

By | Published: 12:54 am 5:23 pm

Hyderabad: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and National Institute of Technology-Warangal (NIT-W) in collaboration with Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, Government of India is organising a one-day awareness programme on ‘Importance of Intellectual Property Rights’.

The event will be held on the NIT-Warangal campus on September 4 at 2 pm. The programme is aimed at disseminating information about IPR and its benefits for boosting economic development of the country. The event will also provide a platform to share technology, innovation and global best practices adopted by the developed countries.

Some of the topics that will be covered in the programme included Intellectual Property-Concept, Identification and Creation, Registering IP-procedure, Patent Informatics, Commercialization and Technology Transfer-Issues faced academic institutions and copyright in India. For registration and other details, visit the website https://www.nitw.ac.in/

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .