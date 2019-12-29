IPS Association of Telangana condemns remarks of TPCC Chief

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Hyderabad: The IPS Association of Telangana on Sunday condemned the use of ‘derogatory words and unparliamentary language’ allegedly used by Congress Member of Parliament and TPCC chief, Uttam Kumar Reddy, against Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar.

“The IPS fraternity condemns the personal attack on and use of unparliamentary language against a senior police officer for his bonafide action in discharge of his duty,” a resolution passed by the IPS Association stated.

It further added that the outburst by Uttam Kumar Reddy was prompted by the rejection by the Commissioner of Police Hyderabad of an application for holding a rally on 28 December. “The Honourable High Court of Telangana had earlier dismissed similar applications for holding protest rally in the city. The decision of the Commissioner of Police was taken after due consideration keeping in view the aspects of impartiality likelihood of disturbance of peace and public tranquility and for maintenance of law and order,” the Association said.

On Saturday, the Congress leader had branded Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar as ‘RSS agent’ after the latter refused permission for a rally from Gandhi Bhavan to Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund. The Congress party leaders wanted to take out a ‘Save Democracy Save Constitution’ rally to protest against the CAA and NRC.

